Tri-State Takedown: Unmasking Cyber Fraud Syndicates

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have dismantled three major cyber fraud networks that have been instrumental in orchestrating large-scale online investment scams and deceitful practices involving fake trading applications and KYC-related fraud.

The detainment of three principal conspirators—Lakshay, Ramveer, and Rajesh Mandal—comes after extensive operations, shedding light on rackets that spanned across several Indian states.

The broad-ranging investigation, encompassing Delhi-NCR, Haryana, and Jharkhand, not only unravelled high-value scams but also illustrated the complex and widespread nature of digital fraud operations in the country.

