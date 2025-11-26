Left Menu

Tri-State Takedown: Unmasking Cyber Fraud Syndicates

Delhi Police dismantled three cyber fraud networks operating across multiple states. Key arrests were made in high-value investment scams, fake trading applications, and KYC-based deceptions. The scams involved significant amounts and required complex technical operations across Delhi-NCR, Haryana, and Jharkhand for resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 17:32 IST
In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have dismantled three major cyber fraud networks that have been instrumental in orchestrating large-scale online investment scams and deceitful practices involving fake trading applications and KYC-related fraud.

The detainment of three principal conspirators—Lakshay, Ramveer, and Rajesh Mandal—comes after extensive operations, shedding light on rackets that spanned across several Indian states.

The broad-ranging investigation, encompassing Delhi-NCR, Haryana, and Jharkhand, not only unravelled high-value scams but also illustrated the complex and widespread nature of digital fraud operations in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

