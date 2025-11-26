Impending Tripartite Talks on Assam Accord: A Step Forward for Indigenous Rights

Tripartite discussions concerning the implementation of the Assam Accord are projected to commence by January concerning the Centre, Assam government, and All Assam Students' Union (AASU), as relayed to the assembly on Wednesday.

In response to a query by AGP MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita, Assam Accord Implementation Minister Atul Bora divulged that AASU has solicited the government to initiate talks to implement Justice (Retd.) Biplab Kumar Sharma Committee's report on Clause 6 of the Assam Accord.

"The Chief Minister has spearheaded this initiative in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, which has paved the way for tripartite talks expected soon," Bora stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)