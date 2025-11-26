Palestine Action Ban Sparks Legal Challenge in UK Court

The UK government's decision to ban pro-Palestinian campaign group Palestine Action as a terrorist organization has prompted legal challenges from lawyers representing the group's co-founder. The decision, which came in July, makes membership a criminal offense with a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison, equating the group with entities such as Islamic State.

Palestine Action has targeted Israel-linked defense companies in the UK with direct actions, including obstructing entrances and vandalizing property. The UK Home Office argues that these activities, which culminated in a break-in at RAF Brize Norton and damage to aircraft, constitute terrorism.

Defending Palestine Action, lawyers argue that the ban contradicts the UK's historical tolerance for direct action protests. They compare it to historic civil disobedience movements like the civil rights actions of Rosa Parks and the suffragette movement. The case concludes soon, with a ruling expected at a later date.

(With inputs from agencies.)