Left Menu

Wall Street Rises Amid Fed Rate Cut Expectations

Wall Street's main stock indexes, including the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite, saw an increase at Wednesday's opening as new economic data reinforced expectations of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in December.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 20:07 IST
Wall Street Rises Amid Fed Rate Cut Expectations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's primary stock indexes experienced an uptick on Wednesday. This trend emerged as investors evaluated new economic data while anticipating a potential interest rate reduction by the Federal Reserve in December.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed by 83.7 points, marking a 0.18% increase, bringing it to 47,196.15 at the opening.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both saw gains, rising 27.7 points (0.41%) to 6,793.55, and 137.6 points (0.60%) to 23,163.194, respectively, at the start of trading.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vokkaliga Leader Urges Congress to Appoint Shivakumar as Karnataka CM

Vokkaliga Leader Urges Congress to Appoint Shivakumar as Karnataka CM

 India
2
Himachal's Dog Bite Crisis: Over 3 Lakh Cases in 3 Years

Himachal's Dog Bite Crisis: Over 3 Lakh Cases in 3 Years

 India
3
India's Economic Resilience Amid Global Challenges: IMF Insights

India's Economic Resilience Amid Global Challenges: IMF Insights

 Global
4
South Korea's Space Milestone: Nuri Rocket's Successful Launch

South Korea's Space Milestone: Nuri Rocket's Successful Launch

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025