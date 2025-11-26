Wall Street Rises Amid Fed Rate Cut Expectations
Wall Street's main stock indexes, including the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite, saw an increase at Wednesday's opening as new economic data reinforced expectations of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in December.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 20:07 IST
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed by 83.7 points, marking a 0.18% increase, bringing it to 47,196.15 at the opening.
Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both saw gains, rising 27.7 points (0.41%) to 6,793.55, and 137.6 points (0.60%) to 23,163.194, respectively, at the start of trading.
(With inputs from agencies.)
