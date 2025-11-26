Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case Hearing Deferred Amid Legal Condolences

The defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi encountered a new delay as a scheduled hearing on Wednesday was deferred. The postponement occurred due to the demise of a lawyer, resulting in a collective abstention from court by legal professionals in tribute.

Initially brought forward by BJP leader Vijay Mishra in 2018, the lawsuit centers around allegations that Gandhi made inappropriate remarks against Amit Shah during the Karnataka assembly elections. Despite five years in court without Gandhi's presence, the case has yet to conclude.

After failing to appear and facing a warrant, Gandhi eventually surrendered and was granted bail in early 2024. Declaring his innocence, he describes the situation as a political conspiracy. The case continues as the presentation of evidence proceeds, with only one cross-examined witness so far.