Major Crackdown: Jammu Police Seize Drug Kingpin's Assets

Jammu and Kashmir police seized over Rs 4 crore worth of assets from Majid Ali, a drug gang kingpin in Udhampur. The action followed the arrest of two associates, leading to a probe identifying Ali. Authorities also froze three bank accounts and arrested another drug peddler.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 26-11-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 21:06 IST
Jammu and Kashmir police launched a major crackdown on a drug smuggling operation, attaching assets worth over Rs 4 crore linked to Majid Ali, identified as the kingpin of the gang in Udhampur district.

The properties, including a house and land in Nagrota, were seized after the arrests of associates Latief Ali and Sanjay Kumar provided critical leads.

The crackdown reflects the police's ongoing battle against drug trafficking in the region, with 172 peddlers arrested this year, emphasizing their commitment to tackling this issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

