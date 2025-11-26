Left Menu

Elangeni TVET College Raises Over R1 Million as Deputy Minister Backs Skills Drive

Deputy Minister Gondwe lauded Elangeni TVET College for its commitment to strengthening institutional capacity through sustained partnership-building.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 26-11-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 21:10 IST
Elangeni TVET College Raises Over R1 Million as Deputy Minister Backs Skills Drive
Elangeni TVET College Principal, TJ Kula, expressed deep gratitude for the Deputy Minister’s active involvement and leadership at the event, acknowledging her role as keynote speaker. Image Credit: Twitter(@HigherEduGovZA)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In a major boost to South Africa’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector, Higher Education and Training Deputy Minister Dr. Mimmy Gondwe has facilitated the mobilisation of more than R1 million for critical infrastructure upgrades and skills-development initiatives at Elangeni TVET College. The achievement was announced during the institution’s 3rd Annual Fundraising Gala Dinner, held recently in Umhlanga, north of Durban.

A Successful Fundraising Milestone for the TVET Sector

The event, organised in partnership with local businesses and industry stakeholders, raised R1 075 400 through a combination of:

  • Corporate financial pledges

  • Table sponsorships

  • Individual donations

  • Competitive auction bids

Approximately 150 representatives from businesses, industries, academic institutions, and entrepreneurial communities participated, signalling strong public-private support for strengthening the TVET pipeline and expanding youth development opportunities.

Deputy Minister Applauds Community–Industry Partnerships

Deputy Minister Gondwe lauded Elangeni TVET College for its commitment to strengthening institutional capacity through sustained partnership-building. She emphasised that meaningful collaboration between government, industry, and communities is essential to transform the TVET sector into a dynamic engine for national skills development.

Highlighting the deeper significance of such fundraising efforts, the Deputy Minister noted:

“A culture of giving does not emerge accidentally; it is deliberately cultivated. Building a culture of giving is not just about raising funds; it is about opening doors of opportunity for young people who rely on the TVET system for a better future.”

Her message reinforced the Department of Higher Education and Training’s (DHET) vision of aligning South Africa’s technical-vocational training with industry demands, labour market trends, and community development needs.

Strengthening a Culture of Support for TVET Students

The gala dinner served not only as a funding platform but also as a strategic engagement forum encouraging businesses to invest in youth skills development, workplace learning opportunities, and infrastructure that supports high-quality technical training.

Deputy Minister Gondwe urged industries to expand their support for TVET students through:

  • Workplace exposure and learnership pathways

  • Apprenticeship and internship placements

  • Joint development of training programmes

  • Investments in modern teaching and learning facilities

Her remarks underscored the need for a collective approach to nurturing a skilled, employable and future-ready workforce.

Leadership Appreciation and Institutional Commitment

Elangeni TVET College Principal, TJ Kula, expressed deep gratitude for the Deputy Minister’s active involvement and leadership at the event, acknowledging her role as keynote speaker.

He stated:

“Her leadership in strengthening public-private partnerships across the TVET sector inspires our ongoing efforts to connect education, industry, and communities.”

Kula reiterated the college’s dedication to broadening access to quality vocational education and building stronger pathways between training and employment.

Part of a Broader National Effort

Elangeni TVET College is the second institution to benefit from Deputy Minister Gondwe’s direct fundraising support this year. In August 2025, she assisted Goldfields TVET College in the Free State in raising nearly R300 000 for institutional development and student support programmes.

Her continued engagement underscores the DHET’s broader commitment to:

  • Expanding investment in TVET colleges

  • Enhancing alignment between skills training and industry requirements

  • Improving infrastructure, equipment, and teaching capacity

  • Strengthening partnerships that ensure students transition effectively into the workforce

Looking Ahead

The success of the Umhlanga gala demonstrates the transformative power of collaborative efforts in strengthening vocational education. As South Africa works to address unemployment, skills shortages, and economic inequality, initiatives such as these will play a vital role in creating new opportunities for young people and ensuring that the TVET sector remains a cornerstone of national development.

 

TRENDING

1
Amberpet SI's Suspension: Gold Misappropriation Scandal

Amberpet SI's Suspension: Gold Misappropriation Scandal

 India
2
UPSC: A Century of Nation-Building and Governance Evolution

UPSC: A Century of Nation-Building and Governance Evolution

 India
3
Irish Anthem Mix-Up Ignites A Cappella Moment at Euro Qualifier

Irish Anthem Mix-Up Ignites A Cappella Moment at Euro Qualifier

 Global
4
Sergio Lobera Appointed as Mohun Bagan's New Head Coach

Sergio Lobera Appointed as Mohun Bagan's New Head Coach

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025