Elangeni TVET College Raises Over R1 Million as Deputy Minister Backs Skills Drive

In a major boost to South Africa’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector, Higher Education and Training Deputy Minister Dr. Mimmy Gondwe has facilitated the mobilisation of more than R1 million for critical infrastructure upgrades and skills-development initiatives at Elangeni TVET College. The achievement was announced during the institution’s 3rd Annual Fundraising Gala Dinner, held recently in Umhlanga, north of Durban.

A Successful Fundraising Milestone for the TVET Sector

The event, organised in partnership with local businesses and industry stakeholders, raised R1 075 400 through a combination of:

Corporate financial pledges

Table sponsorships

Individual donations

Competitive auction bids

Approximately 150 representatives from businesses, industries, academic institutions, and entrepreneurial communities participated, signalling strong public-private support for strengthening the TVET pipeline and expanding youth development opportunities.

Deputy Minister Applauds Community–Industry Partnerships

Deputy Minister Gondwe lauded Elangeni TVET College for its commitment to strengthening institutional capacity through sustained partnership-building. She emphasised that meaningful collaboration between government, industry, and communities is essential to transform the TVET sector into a dynamic engine for national skills development.

Highlighting the deeper significance of such fundraising efforts, the Deputy Minister noted:

“A culture of giving does not emerge accidentally; it is deliberately cultivated. Building a culture of giving is not just about raising funds; it is about opening doors of opportunity for young people who rely on the TVET system for a better future.”

Her message reinforced the Department of Higher Education and Training’s (DHET) vision of aligning South Africa’s technical-vocational training with industry demands, labour market trends, and community development needs.

Strengthening a Culture of Support for TVET Students

The gala dinner served not only as a funding platform but also as a strategic engagement forum encouraging businesses to invest in youth skills development, workplace learning opportunities, and infrastructure that supports high-quality technical training.

Deputy Minister Gondwe urged industries to expand their support for TVET students through:

Workplace exposure and learnership pathways

Apprenticeship and internship placements

Joint development of training programmes

Investments in modern teaching and learning facilities

Her remarks underscored the need for a collective approach to nurturing a skilled, employable and future-ready workforce.

Leadership Appreciation and Institutional Commitment

Elangeni TVET College Principal, TJ Kula, expressed deep gratitude for the Deputy Minister’s active involvement and leadership at the event, acknowledging her role as keynote speaker.

He stated:

“Her leadership in strengthening public-private partnerships across the TVET sector inspires our ongoing efforts to connect education, industry, and communities.”

Kula reiterated the college’s dedication to broadening access to quality vocational education and building stronger pathways between training and employment.

Part of a Broader National Effort

Elangeni TVET College is the second institution to benefit from Deputy Minister Gondwe’s direct fundraising support this year. In August 2025, she assisted Goldfields TVET College in the Free State in raising nearly R300 000 for institutional development and student support programmes.

Her continued engagement underscores the DHET’s broader commitment to:

Expanding investment in TVET colleges

Enhancing alignment between skills training and industry requirements

Improving infrastructure, equipment, and teaching capacity

Strengthening partnerships that ensure students transition effectively into the workforce

Looking Ahead

The success of the Umhlanga gala demonstrates the transformative power of collaborative efforts in strengthening vocational education. As South Africa works to address unemployment, skills shortages, and economic inequality, initiatives such as these will play a vital role in creating new opportunities for young people and ensuring that the TVET sector remains a cornerstone of national development.