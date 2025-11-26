Bolstering Borders: Lt Gen Pratik Sharma's Strategic Visit to Kargil

In a strategic move to assess the country's defenses, Army's Northern Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma visited the forward posts in the Kargil sector on Wednesday. The visit aimed to evaluate the operational readiness amidst the challenging high-altitude terrain as winter approaches.

During his visit, Lt Gen Sharma received a detailed briefing on emerging threats and preparedness. This insight is critical as forces brace for the harsh winter months, ensuring that measures are in place to counter any potential security challenges.

Commending the troops for their professionalism and dedication, Lt Gen Sharma encouraged them to remain steadfast and innovative. The army continues its vigilance, safeguarding the nation's frontiers with unwavering commitment.