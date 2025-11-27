Left Menu

Legal Battle Over Apple's Controversial Mineral Sourcing: New Allegations Surface

International Rights Advocates have launched a legal case against Apple, alleging the tech giant uses minerals from conflict regions in Congo and Rwanda, despite Apple's denial. The lawsuit links mined cobalt, tin, tantalum, and tungsten to child and forced labor. The court case seeks to determine consumer protection violations without seeking monetary damages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 03:21 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 03:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An advocacy group based in the U.S. has filed a lawsuit against Apple in Washington, alleging the company sources minerals linked to conflict and human rights abuses from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda. This move comes after a previous lawsuit involving tech firms like Tesla and Apple over cobalt sourcing was dismissed last year by U.S. courts.

According to International Rights Advocates, Apple still procures cobalt, tin, tantalum, and tungsten linked to forced and child labor in Congo and Rwanda. While the lawsuit seeks a court ruling that Apple's practices violate consumer protection law, it does not ask for monetary damages or class action status. Instead, it aims to halt deceptive marketing and secure legal cost reimbursement.

Apple denies these accusations, emphasizing its Supplier Code of Conduct and reliance on recycled cobalt sources. The tech giant asserts there is "no reasonable basis" for claims linking its supply chain to armed groups. Meanwhile, a related criminal complaint in Belgium remains under investigation, and Congolese and Rwandan authorities have tightened controls on minerals to curb funding for ongoing conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

