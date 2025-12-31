Congo's Cobalt Quota: Navigating Export Challenges

The Democratic Republic of Congo, a key player in the global cobalt market, has announced the extension of its export quotas for cobalt until the end of March 2026. This decision aims to address the prolonged preparations for its newly implemented quota system. Observers note that Congo contributes over 70% to global cobalt production, estimated at 280,000 metric tons this year.

The export restrictions, which have been in place for several months, have significantly impacted cobalt prices, driving them higher and limiting availability for industries such as electric vehicle manufacturing. The new system, launched on October 16, allocates 18,125 metric tons for the fourth quarter, with annual caps set at 96,600 tons starting in 2026.

Major cobalt producers CMOC and Glencore have been given the largest quotas. Congolese authorities have begun collecting samples for CMOC's inaugural shipment under the new system. Several procedural steps, including loading, customs payments, and final authorizations, are required before shipments can proceed. The regulator, ARECOMS, is open to modifying quotas but has not specified any requests to date. The timeline for completing the new quota system remains undisclosed.

