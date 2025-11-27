India Enforces New Immigration Rules: FRROs Appointed in Key Regions
The Centre has appointed new Foreigners Regional Registration Officers (FRROs) in Chandigarh, Jaipur, and Guwahati under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. This recent legislation, which consolidates four previous acts, establishes stricter regulations against forged passports and mandates data submission from airlines, universities, and hospitals.
- Country:
- India
The Indian government has announced the appointment of three new Foreigners Regional Registration Officers (FRROs) in Chandigarh, Jaipur, and Guwahati, according to an official gazette notification. These appointments are part of the implementation of the new Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, which took effect on September 1.
The legislation, passed in the recent budget session with presidential assent in April, replaces four previous acts and aims to streamline the administration of immigration laws. The appointed FRROs have jurisdictional coverage over multiple regions, with Chandigarh covering the Union Territory and Haryana, Jaipur covering Rajasthan, and Guwahati covering Assam.
The Act introduces stringent penalties for foreigners who use forged passports or visas, including potential imprisonment of up to seven years and fines up to Rs 10 lakh. It also requires hotels, educational institutions, and hospitals to track foreign visitors, while airlines and ships must provide detailed passenger information to immigration authorities.
- READ MORE ON:
- Immigration
- FRRO
- India
- Foreigners Act
- 2025
- Chandigarh
- Jaipur
- Guwahati
- passports
- visas
ALSO READ
Thrills and Strategy: Qatar Grand Prix 2025 Unfolds
Assamese Cinema Shines at IFFI 2025 with ‘Bhaimon Da’ and ‘Patralekha’
India Projects Record Kharif Output for 2025–26 as Monsoon Boosts Harvests
Vision for Sujalam Bharat Summit 2025: A Blueprint for Water Security in India
Iran and Iraq Move Audiences at IFFI 2025 with Stories of Survival and Hope