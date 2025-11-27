Left Menu

India Enforces New Immigration Rules: FRROs Appointed in Key Regions

The Centre has appointed new Foreigners Regional Registration Officers (FRROs) in Chandigarh, Jaipur, and Guwahati under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025. This recent legislation, which consolidates four previous acts, establishes stricter regulations against forged passports and mandates data submission from airlines, universities, and hospitals.

  • India

The Indian government has announced the appointment of three new Foreigners Regional Registration Officers (FRROs) in Chandigarh, Jaipur, and Guwahati, according to an official gazette notification. These appointments are part of the implementation of the new Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, which took effect on September 1.

The legislation, passed in the recent budget session with presidential assent in April, replaces four previous acts and aims to streamline the administration of immigration laws. The appointed FRROs have jurisdictional coverage over multiple regions, with Chandigarh covering the Union Territory and Haryana, Jaipur covering Rajasthan, and Guwahati covering Assam.

The Act introduces stringent penalties for foreigners who use forged passports or visas, including potential imprisonment of up to seven years and fines up to Rs 10 lakh. It also requires hotels, educational institutions, and hospitals to track foreign visitors, while airlines and ships must provide detailed passenger information to immigration authorities.

