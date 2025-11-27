Undertrial's Outburst: Drama Unfolds at Kalyan Prison

A heated altercation at the Kalyan District Prison resulted in an undertrial allegedly assaulting a prison staffer. The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, involved Hitendra alias Hiten Gulivar Thakur, 30, who demanded a personal visit for another undertrial.

When the staffer denied the request, Thakur reportedly hurled insults and threats, eventually escalating the confrontation by throwing cement pieces and stones, police reported. The assailed officer sustained minor injuries from the attack.

In response, law enforcement registered a case against Thakur under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges for assaulting a public servant and criminal intimidation.

(With inputs from agencies.)