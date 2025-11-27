ICG Launches First Shipbuilding & Indigenisation Summit to Boost Maritime Power

In a major boost to India’s maritime defence capabilities, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) convened its first-ever Shipbuilding, Indigenisation & IT Conference at Madikeri, Karnataka, on 27 November 2025. The conference brought together a powerful constellation of maritime stakeholders, innovators, shipyards, policymakers, and defence technology experts to chart the next phase of India’s maritime modernisation.

A central highlight of the event was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the ICG, the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA), and the Defence Innovation & Atal Incubation Centre. This strategic partnership aims to strengthen the defence innovation ecosystem, expand local manufacturing capacities, and accelerate indigenisation through the Defence Innovation Hub in Coimbatore—an emerging centre of excellence for engineering and precision manufacturing.

DG Paramesh Sivamani Emphasises Maritime Self-Reliance

Delivering the inaugural address, Director General Paramesh Sivamani, DG ICG, highlighted the rapidly evolving security environment in the Indian Ocean Region and the growing importance of maritime self-reliance. He underscored that future maritime power would be shaped not only by advanced platforms but also by indigenous design capabilities, resilient supply chains, and a fully digitally connected operational ecosystem.

The DG praised Indian shipyards, MSMEs, and equipment manufacturers for their continued support, noting that their collaborative efforts have significantly boosted the ICG’s operational preparedness. He commended the progress of the 200th indigenously built vessel, the fourth Pollution Control Ship (PCS), currently in the final stages of sea trials—calling it a testament to the engineering excellence of Indian designers, fabricators, and technocrats.

Advancing Digital Transformation: Project Digital Coast Guard

A major focus of the conference was the update on Project Digital Coast Guard, a long-term initiative designed to create a secure, scalable, interoperable, and resilient digital backbone for all ICG units. DG Sivamani emphasized that digital expansion must go hand-in-hand with robust cybersecurity, warning that the digital domain is now a frontline of maritime security.

During the event, he released three key documents that signal the organisation’s commitment to digital advancement and future readiness:

1. E-book Teaser: History of Shipbuilding in the Indian Coast Guard

This digital publication chronicles the evolution of ICG shipbuilding, mapping milestones from its earliest patrol boats to its modern fleet of advanced pollution control vessels, offshore patrol vessels, interceptor boats, and specialised platforms.

2. Roadmap for Artificial Intelligence in the ICG

This forward-looking blueprint outlines how AI will be integrated into future maritime operations, including predictive maintenance, real-time surveillance analytics, autonomous vessel technologies, intelligent logistics management, and enhanced decision-support systems.

3. ICG Cyber Crisis Management Plan–2025

A comprehensive strategy aimed at equipping the force to counter cyber intrusions, ensure continuity of operations, and respond to emerging digital threats across coastal and offshore networks.

Strengthening Indigenisation Through Strategic Partnerships

The newly signed MoU with CODISSIA and the Defence Innovation Hub marks a significant step toward deepening local industrial participation. By tapping into Coimbatore’s strong manufacturing ecosystem, the partnership aims to:

encourage innovation among MSMEs and start-ups,

localise high-value components currently imported,

boost R&D in shipbuilding and marine engineering,

reduce procurement lead times, and

build a sustainable supply chain for future ICG platforms.

This collaboration aligns with the national vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, striving for a fully indigenous maritime force capable of meeting current and future operational challenges.

A Collaborative Platform for Maritime Excellence

The Madikeri conference brought together senior officials from the Ministry of Defence, top executives from public and private shipyards, marine equipment manufacturers, classification societies, defence researchers, and academic institutions. Discussions spanned a wide spectrum of issues including:

modern shipbuilding technologies,

propulsion and fuel innovations,

green maritime solutions,

cybersecurity,

AI-enabled maritime systems,

industrial collaboration models, and

strategies for enhancing coastal surveillance architecture.

Stakeholders exchanged insights on strengthening India’s maritime industrial base, ensuring interoperability of digital systems, and building future-ready platforms to safeguard India’s vast coastline and exclusive economic zone.

A Decisive Step Toward a Future-Ready Indian Coast Guard

The conference concluded with a resounding commitment to building an operationally superior, technologically advanced, and fully indigenous Coast Guard capable of responding swiftly to emerging challenges. The event not only showcased India’s growing maritime capabilities but also reaffirmed the ICG’s vision of integrating innovation, indigenisation, and digital transformation at the core of its future strategy.

As India strengthens its maritime footprint amid evolving regional dynamics, initiatives such as this conference will play a pivotal role in shaping a resilient, modern, and self-reliant maritime security architecture.