Praise Amid Criticism: Jitan Ram Manjhi Shifts Stance on Bihar Liquor Ban

In a surprising shift, Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi praised Bihar's longstanding liquor prohibition law while simultaneously criticizing its enforcement. The former chief minister noted that despite the law's benefits, implementation failures mar its effectiveness.

Manjhi, speaking in Bhojpur's district headquarters Arrah, highlighted the positive impact of shunning alcohol, exemplified by his personal success following his father's abandonment of the intoxicant trade. However, he pointed out a concerning nexus between bureaucrats and bootleggers undermining the law.

Previously critical of the statewide alcohol ban, Manjhi acknowledged its detrimental effects on the poor while criticizing privileged access to illicit liquor. His remarks underscore the law's intent versus ground realities in Bihar.