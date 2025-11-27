Praise Amid Criticism: Jitan Ram Manjhi Shifts Stance on Bihar Liquor Ban
Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi praises Bihar's liquor prohibition law but criticizes its flawed implementation due to bureaucratic and bootlegger collusion. While once critical, Manjhi argues the law's intent is noble but needs enforcement improvement. Manjhi's background highlights the positive impact of avoiding alcohol.
- Country:
- India
In a surprising shift, Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi praised Bihar's longstanding liquor prohibition law while simultaneously criticizing its enforcement. The former chief minister noted that despite the law's benefits, implementation failures mar its effectiveness.
Manjhi, speaking in Bhojpur's district headquarters Arrah, highlighted the positive impact of shunning alcohol, exemplified by his personal success following his father's abandonment of the intoxicant trade. However, he pointed out a concerning nexus between bureaucrats and bootleggers undermining the law.
Previously critical of the statewide alcohol ban, Manjhi acknowledged its detrimental effects on the poor while criticizing privileged access to illicit liquor. His remarks underscore the law's intent versus ground realities in Bihar.
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia Alcohol Stores: A Step Towards a New Era
Saudi Arabia's Bold Step: Easing Alcohol Restrictions Amid Reforms
India-EU FTA negotiations: Both sides on verge of finalising provisions related to agricultural market access, alcoholic beverages.
Saudi Arabia Opens Doors to Alcohol with New Stores