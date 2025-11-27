Rohini's Wedding Dispute Turns Violent, History-Sheeter Arrested

In a shocking incident in northwest Delhi's Rohini area, a 23-year-old history-sheeter has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a 17-year-old boy multiple times. The altercation reportedly stemmed from a dispute over money collected during a 'barat' or wedding procession.

Karan Singh, the accused, attacked the teenager, inflicting wounds on his head, stomach, and back. Authorities revealed this was not Singh's first encounter with the law; he is already involved in 10 criminal cases, with arrest warrants pending in two.

Police were alerted through a PCR call and managed to track Singh down to Samaypur Badli metro station within 24 hours. During the investigation, Singh confessed to carrying out the attack as an act of revenge, despite a previous settlement attempt by friends.

