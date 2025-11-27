Delhi Police Crack Down on Illegal Mobile Assembly and IMEI Tampering Ring

The Delhi Police have successfully uncovered an illegal mobile phone assembly and IMEI tampering operation in Karol Bagh, arresting five individuals allegedly involved in manufacturing and selling handsets with manipulated identification numbers.

This crackdown falls under Operation CyberHawk, a police initiative to combat mobile fraud and IMEI-related crimes, resulting in the seizure of 1,826 handsets, a specialized laptop, software, and other components.

Authorities acted on specific intelligence, raiding Aditya Electronics and Accessories, apprehending suspects in the act of assembling phones with altered IMEI numbers, thus posing a significant challenge to law enforcement efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)