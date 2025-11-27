Left Menu

Delhi Police Crack Down on Illegal Mobile Assembly and IMEI Tampering Ring

Delhi Police dismantled an illicit mobile phone assembly unit, arresting five men for assembling handsets with tampered IMEI numbers in Karol Bagh. Seizures included 1,826 phones, a laptop, software, and phone parts. The ring's operations involved reselling untraceable devices, posing significant risks to law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 19:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have successfully uncovered an illegal mobile phone assembly and IMEI tampering operation in Karol Bagh, arresting five individuals allegedly involved in manufacturing and selling handsets with manipulated identification numbers.

This crackdown falls under Operation CyberHawk, a police initiative to combat mobile fraud and IMEI-related crimes, resulting in the seizure of 1,826 handsets, a specialized laptop, software, and other components.

Authorities acted on specific intelligence, raiding Aditya Electronics and Accessories, apprehending suspects in the act of assembling phones with altered IMEI numbers, thus posing a significant challenge to law enforcement efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

