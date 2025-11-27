Kerala High Court Calls for Tender Reform to Safeguard Public Funds

In a significant development, the Kerala High Court has called for an immediate review of the state's tendering methodology, aiming to plug existing gaps that could lead to public monetary losses. The directive came in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) lamenting the financial repercussions of tender awards by the Irrigation Department.

The PIL, filed by Shaji PM from Palakkad district, brought to light a concerning issue with tenders granted for reservoir desilting, which quoted prices lower than market rates. The Finance Department backed the claim, advising the annulment of such tenders while suggesting fresh ones with improved standard operations.

Upon reviewing the case, the bench underscored the absence of specific guidelines, particularly about sieving charges. Urging the chief secretary to scrutinize tender processes comprehensively, it highlighted a pressing need for procedural revisions to avoid substantial financial losses to the public exchequer.

