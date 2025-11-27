Left Menu

Kerala High Court Calls for Tender Reform to Safeguard Public Funds

The Kerala High Court has urged the state's chief secretary to review government tender procedures, following a PIL highlighting financial losses due to irrigation tender awards. The court noted issues with tender pricing and procedural loopholes, emphasizing the need for revised guidelines to prevent loss to the public exchequer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 27-11-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 20:08 IST
Kerala High Court Calls for Tender Reform to Safeguard Public Funds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Kerala High Court has called for an immediate review of the state's tendering methodology, aiming to plug existing gaps that could lead to public monetary losses. The directive came in response to a public interest litigation (PIL) lamenting the financial repercussions of tender awards by the Irrigation Department.

The PIL, filed by Shaji PM from Palakkad district, brought to light a concerning issue with tenders granted for reservoir desilting, which quoted prices lower than market rates. The Finance Department backed the claim, advising the annulment of such tenders while suggesting fresh ones with improved standard operations.

Upon reviewing the case, the bench underscored the absence of specific guidelines, particularly about sieving charges. Urging the chief secretary to scrutinize tender processes comprehensively, it highlighted a pressing need for procedural revisions to avoid substantial financial losses to the public exchequer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-Transport Minister Faces Jail in Corruption Probe

Ex-Transport Minister Faces Jail in Corruption Probe

 Spain
2

Whirlpool Mauritius Divests Major Stake in Whirlpool India

 India
3
Ambush in D.C.: Afghan National's Attack on National Guard Sparks Political Firestorm

Ambush in D.C.: Afghan National's Attack on National Guard Sparks Political ...

 United States
4
Tragic Accident on KMP Expressway: A Tale of a Cow and a Family's Loss

Tragic Accident on KMP Expressway: A Tale of a Cow and a Family's Loss

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025