Left Menu

Turmoil in Guinea-Bissau: The Ninth Coup in Five Years

Guinea-Bissau's military has appointed General Horta Nta Na Man as transitional president after a coup ousted civilian leadership. The military claims the coup responded to unrest involving politicians and drug barons. This marks another instance of instability in the cocaine-trafficking hub with a history of political interventions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 20:11 IST
Turmoil in Guinea-Bissau: The Ninth Coup in Five Years
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic shift of power, Guinea-Bissau's military has named General Horta Nta Na Man as interim president following the ousting of civilian leaders. The coup, termed a necessary response to destabilizing forces, highlights the persistent instability gripping this West African nation.

The military, identifying themselves as the 'High Military Command for the Restoration of Order,' claimed the coup was provoked by a destabilization scheme involving political figures and drug traffickers. On state television, General Nta, clad in military attire, took the oath of office, marking yet another political upheaval in a country notorious for its coups.

The coup occurred just before the anticipated election results announcement, stirring reactions from international bodies like the African Union and ECOWAS. Despite the tension, Bissau remained notably calm, albeit under military presence. The political situation remains precarious, underscored by recent allegations of coup staging and crackdown fears.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-Transport Minister Faces Jail in Corruption Probe

Ex-Transport Minister Faces Jail in Corruption Probe

 Spain
2

Whirlpool Mauritius Divests Major Stake in Whirlpool India

 India
3
Ambush in D.C.: Afghan National's Attack on National Guard Sparks Political Firestorm

Ambush in D.C.: Afghan National's Attack on National Guard Sparks Political ...

 United States
4
Tragic Accident on KMP Expressway: A Tale of a Cow and a Family's Loss

Tragic Accident on KMP Expressway: A Tale of a Cow and a Family's Loss

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025