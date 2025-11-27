Turmoil in Guinea-Bissau: The Ninth Coup in Five Years

In a dramatic shift of power, Guinea-Bissau's military has named General Horta Nta Na Man as interim president following the ousting of civilian leaders. The coup, termed a necessary response to destabilizing forces, highlights the persistent instability gripping this West African nation.

The military, identifying themselves as the 'High Military Command for the Restoration of Order,' claimed the coup was provoked by a destabilization scheme involving political figures and drug traffickers. On state television, General Nta, clad in military attire, took the oath of office, marking yet another political upheaval in a country notorious for its coups.

The coup occurred just before the anticipated election results announcement, stirring reactions from international bodies like the African Union and ECOWAS. Despite the tension, Bissau remained notably calm, albeit under military presence. The political situation remains precarious, underscored by recent allegations of coup staging and crackdown fears.

