Ex-GST Officer's Bribery Scandal: A Five-Year Verdict

Former Assistant Commissioner of GST, Ashok Nayak, received a five-year prison sentence for corruption. Convicted under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the IPC for criminal conspiracy, Nayak demanded a substantial bribe from a businessman. A sting operation by the Anti-Corruption Bureau led to his arrest.

Updated: 27-11-2025 20:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A former Assistant Commissioner of GST, Ashok Nayak, has been sentenced to five years in prison in a high-profile bribery case. The court highlighted that Nayak's actions did not deserve leniency and convicted him under the Prevention of Corruption Act and for criminal conspiracy under the IPC.

The legal proceedings were initiated following a complaint filed by a businessman, accusing Nayak of demanding a bribe of Rs 12 crore. This demand was linked to resolving a matter pending with the Enforcement Directorate. The bribe demand was later negotiated down to Rs 10 crore.

A sting operation organized by the Anti-Corruption Bureau caught Nayak accepting an initial payment of Rs 1.25 crore. Despite considering his age and health, the court decided on imprisonment, emphasizing the need for public servants to perform their duties with integrity.

