NSF Condemns 'Hindu Rashtra' Remarks as Attack on Secular India
The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) has condemned RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remark calling India a 'Hindu Rashtra'. The NSF asserts this undermines India's constitutional secularism and marginalizes minority communities. They highlight rising discrimination and violence against minorities, urging the protection of India's secular fabric.
- Country:
- India
The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) has openly criticized RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent comment referring to India as a 'Hindu Rashtra'. The NSF states that such remarks are unconstitutional, attacking the foundational secular and democratic ideals of India.
Emphasizing that India's secular nature is entrenched in its constitutional framework, the NSF insists that the country's governance ensures equal rights and protection for all citizens, irrespective of their religious or cultural identities.
The federation expressed concerns that comments like these from influential leaders bolster majoritarian narratives and further marginalize minority communities. They highlight an alarming increase in discrimination, violence, and desecration of religious sites belonging to Christians, Muslims, Sikhs, Buddhists, and tribal groups, often with little state intervention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Opposition Accuses RSS-BJP of Undermining India's Constitution on Constitution Day
Congress Accuses RSS-BJP of Threatening India's Constitutional Backbone
Constitution Day Clash: Congress Takes Aim at RSS-BJP
Comedian Kunal Kamra Sparks Controversy with Anti-RSS T-Shirt
Constitution Under Siege: Congress Critiques BJP-RSS Influence