CISF Strengthens Security at Parliament with New Posting Policy

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has implemented a refreshed posting policy for the personnel safeguarding the Parliament House Complex, with a focus on bolstering counter-terrorist and anti-sabotage protection.

According to CISF Deputy Inspector General Ajay Dahiya, the personnel's posting tenure has been lengthened from three to four years, with a potential additional year contingent on performance and suitability. This adjustment aims to enhance personnel familiarity with parliamentary procedures and movement, crucial for security and access protocols.

The change follows a 2023 security breach, leading to the deployment of CISF officers. Personnel undergo rigorous psychological and physical tests, training with NSG and the Army, ensuring readiness for chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats. This policy reflects CISF's dedication to securing the legislative center of India.

