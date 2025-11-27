AAP's Strong Stance: Mayor Expelled Over Drug Links

In a significant move, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab has expelled Baljit Singh Channi, the Mayor of Moga, over allegations of connections with drug traffickers. This decision underscores the party's zero-tolerance policy towards drugs and corruption, as stated by AAP Punjab general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat.

Barsat emphasized that AAP is determined to protect Punjab's interests and its youth from the detrimental effects of narcotics. He clarified that those involved in wrongful or criminal activities would not be allowed to remain in public office, a sentiment echoing Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's firm resolve.

The party's statement reinforced its commitment to dismantling drug networks and the political figures who shield them. This hardline approach is part of a broader effort to address the pressing issue of narcotics in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)