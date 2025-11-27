Left Menu

AAP's Strong Stance: Mayor Expelled Over Drug Links

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab has expelled Moga Mayor Baljit Singh Channi due to alleged drug trafficking connections. AAP maintains a zero-tolerance stance on drugs and corruption, reflecting Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's commitment to combating narcotics influence, ensuring no exceptions for offenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-11-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 21:43 IST
AAP's Strong Stance: Mayor Expelled Over Drug Links
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab has expelled Baljit Singh Channi, the Mayor of Moga, over allegations of connections with drug traffickers. This decision underscores the party's zero-tolerance policy towards drugs and corruption, as stated by AAP Punjab general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat.

Barsat emphasized that AAP is determined to protect Punjab's interests and its youth from the detrimental effects of narcotics. He clarified that those involved in wrongful or criminal activities would not be allowed to remain in public office, a sentiment echoing Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's firm resolve.

The party's statement reinforced its commitment to dismantling drug networks and the political figures who shield them. This hardline approach is part of a broader effort to address the pressing issue of narcotics in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Reserves Order on Communal Violence PIL in Madhya Pradesh

Court Reserves Order on Communal Violence PIL in Madhya Pradesh

 India
2
Record-Breaking Success at India International Trade Fair

Record-Breaking Success at India International Trade Fair

 India
3
Germany Bids to Reverse Trump's G20 Exclusion of South Africa

Germany Bids to Reverse Trump's G20 Exclusion of South Africa

 Global
4
Family Feud Turns Deadly in Brahmpuri: Brother Arrested

Family Feud Turns Deadly in Brahmpuri: Brother Arrested

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025