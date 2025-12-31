Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Zero-Tolerance Crime Policy Leads to Record Police Encounters in 2025

In 2025, Uttar Pradesh Police reported a record 48 alleged criminals killed in encounters. Since Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's tenure began in 2017, 266 accused persons have died in police operations, reflecting a zero-tolerance policy against crime. Additionally, significant arrests and recoveries were made in illegal conversion, cow smuggling, and theft cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 31-12-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 18:59 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Zero-Tolerance Crime Policy Leads to Record Police Encounters in 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking indication of law enforcement intensity, the Uttar Pradesh Police reported a record 48 alleged criminals killed in encounters throughout 2025. According to official data shared by DGP Rajeev Krishna, these figures represent the highest annual tally in eight years, reflecting the state's ongoing zero-tolerance policy against crime.

Since Yogi Adityanath became Chief Minister in 2017, the state police have conducted 16,284 operations resulting in 266 accused deaths. This crackdown is part of a broader campaign against organized crime, overseeing numerous arrests for illegal religious conversions and cow smuggling, with substantial assets seized.

In 2025 alone, 3,153 accused were injured in 2,739 police operations, one officer was killed, and thousands of stolen items were recovered. Property worth crores, including vehicles and electronic items, was seized and disposed of in compliance with legal frameworks, underscoring the police's efforts in controlling crime.

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Drones Ignite Blaze at Russian Oil Depot

Ukrainian Drones Ignite Blaze at Russian Oil Depot

 Global
2
AIADMK Readies for Tamil Nadu Polls: A Rallying Call from Palaniswami

AIADMK Readies for Tamil Nadu Polls: A Rallying Call from Palaniswami

 India
3
The Unseen Devastation: Israel's Innovative Use of APCs in Gaza

The Unseen Devastation: Israel's Innovative Use of APCs in Gaza

 Global
4
Oyo's Parent Firm Prism Eyes IPO: A Rs 6,650 Crore Bid for Market Expansion

Oyo's Parent Firm Prism Eyes IPO: A Rs 6,650 Crore Bid for Market Expansion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025