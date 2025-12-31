Uttar Pradesh's Zero-Tolerance Crime Policy Leads to Record Police Encounters in 2025

In a striking indication of law enforcement intensity, the Uttar Pradesh Police reported a record 48 alleged criminals killed in encounters throughout 2025. According to official data shared by DGP Rajeev Krishna, these figures represent the highest annual tally in eight years, reflecting the state's ongoing zero-tolerance policy against crime.

Since Yogi Adityanath became Chief Minister in 2017, the state police have conducted 16,284 operations resulting in 266 accused deaths. This crackdown is part of a broader campaign against organized crime, overseeing numerous arrests for illegal religious conversions and cow smuggling, with substantial assets seized.

In 2025 alone, 3,153 accused were injured in 2,739 police operations, one officer was killed, and thousands of stolen items were recovered. Property worth crores, including vehicles and electronic items, was seized and disposed of in compliance with legal frameworks, underscoring the police's efforts in controlling crime.