Forgery and Cheating Unveiled: Vasai Police Station Land Scandal

An intricate web of forgery and deceit has been uncovered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), implicating civic officials in a scandal involving the Vasai Police Station's land.

The case hinges on fraudulent documents that were allegedly crafted to legitimize an unauthorized road on survey no 9. This road leads to an illicit bungalow owned by former corporator Jamil Sheikh, violating Coastal Regulation Zone rules.

The First Information Report (FIR) names seven individuals in connection with the case. As of now, no arrests have been made, and the investigation is still in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)