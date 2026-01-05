Uttarakhand Forest Land Scandal: Supreme Court Demands Accountability

The Supreme Court of India has actively intervened in a pressing environmental issue, mandating the Uttarakhand government to submit a comprehensive report on illicit constructions on forest estates. Labeling the authorities' actions as; 'persistent negligence,' the judiciary emphasizes an urgent probe into these transgressions.

Alarmed by reported systematic land encroachments, the bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, has broadened its suomoto inquiry. It underscores apparent collusion between state authorities and encroachers, punctuated by land being allegedly granted by manipulated legal decrees.

Amid condemning remarks, the bench has outlined strict orders: a comprehensive report should be available within weeks, prohibiting land alienations, and enforcing state seizure of most vacant lands. This motion seeks clarity on Uttarakhand's administrative lapses and considers a detailed inquiry mandatory.

