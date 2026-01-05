Left Menu

Uttarakhand Forest Land Scandal: Supreme Court Demands Accountability

The Supreme Court has demanded a detailed report from the Uttarakhand government on illegal constructions on forest land, citing 'persistent negligence.' The court expressed concern over systematic land grabbing and alleged collusion between authorities and land-grabbers, seeking a comprehensive investigation and immediate action to reclaim encroached land.

Updated: 05-01-2026 19:06 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 19:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has actively intervened in a pressing environmental issue, mandating the Uttarakhand government to submit a comprehensive report on illicit constructions on forest estates. Labeling the authorities' actions as; 'persistent negligence,' the judiciary emphasizes an urgent probe into these transgressions.

Alarmed by reported systematic land encroachments, the bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, has broadened its suomoto inquiry. It underscores apparent collusion between state authorities and encroachers, punctuated by land being allegedly granted by manipulated legal decrees.

Amid condemning remarks, the bench has outlined strict orders: a comprehensive report should be available within weeks, prohibiting land alienations, and enforcing state seizure of most vacant lands. This motion seeks clarity on Uttarakhand's administrative lapses and considers a detailed inquiry mandatory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

