The Iconic .357 Smith & Wesson: A Gun with a Storied History

The .357 Smith & Wesson is a powerful revolver introduced in the 1930s. Renowned for its stopping power, it's been a popular choice among law enforcement for decades. Despite its potency, it's rarely used in public shootings due to limited ammunition capacity. It's a successor to the infamous .44 Magnum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2025 01:41 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 01:41 IST
The .357 Smith & Wesson revolver was identified as the weapon used in an ambush on two National Guard members in Washington, D.C., as announced by U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro. This iconic firearm has a storied history.

First introduced in the 1930s, the .357 Smith & Wesson revolutionized law enforcement armament with its stopping power and ability to penetrate vehicles. Unlike the more famous .44 Magnum, the .357 was the original Magnum handgun that equipped officers with superior firepower.

While its design offers high velocity and meaningful impact, the revolver's limited ammunition capacity compared to semi-automatic pistols makes it uncommon in public shootings. Its primary use remains in law enforcement and civilian target practice, emphasizing precision over volume.

(With inputs from agencies.)

