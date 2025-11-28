Trump Orders Comprehensive Review of Biden-Era Asylum Cases
The Trump administration announced a sweeping review of asylum cases approved under former President Biden, focusing on Green Cards issued to citizens from 19 countries. This decision follows a shooting incident involving an Afghan immigrant, highlighting the administration's intensified immigration policies and a record-low refugee admissions cap set for 2026.
In a significant policy shift, President Donald Trump has initiated a comprehensive review of asylum cases approved during Joe Biden's presidency, specifically targeting Green Cards issued to citizens of 19 countries.
This decision comes in the wake of a shooting in Washington, D.C., involving an Afghan immigrant who entered the U.S. under a resettlement program in 2021. The incident left two National Guard members critically injured, prompting an immediate suspension of immigration requests related to Afghan nationals.
USCIS Director Joseph Edlow confirmed that the review aligns with Trump's directive to scrutinize Green Cards, particularly for citizens from countries deemed 'of concern.' Additionally, Trump set a record-low refugee admissions cap for 2026, centering his agenda on American benefit optimization.
