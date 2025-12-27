Struggling to Survive: Afghans Face Aid Cuts Amid Crisis

In the heart of Kabul, Rahimullah tirelessly sells socks from his cart, a meager earning that must feed his family of five. Like many in Afghanistan, he depends on international aid, which has been severely slashed, pushing millions toward a crisis amid a battered economy and natural disasters.

More than 17 million Afghans are experiencing crisis-level hunger, as international aid dwindles, marked by the halting of US programs like the World Food Programme aid, further compounded by Afghanistan's challenging economic and environmental conditions, and the return of millions of refugees under dire circumstances.

Minister of Refugees Abdul Kabir reported 7.1 million Afghan refugees have returned, intensifying resource strain. Sherin Gul's family, dependent on aid, now faces severe hunger. Work is scarce, and the restrictions on women's employment worsen the crisis, with winter adding to their plight.