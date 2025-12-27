Left Menu

Struggling to Survive: Afghans Face Aid Cuts Amid Crisis

In Afghanistan, aid cuts have left millions in dire straits. Rahimullah, a street vendor, and Sherin Gul, a mother of 12, illustrate the struggle. Both face economic and social hardship, exacerbated by a lack of international support, job losses, and harsh winters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kabul | Updated: 27-12-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 11:57 IST
Struggling to Survive: Afghans Face Aid Cuts Amid Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

In the heart of Kabul, Rahimullah tirelessly sells socks from his cart, a meager earning that must feed his family of five. Like many in Afghanistan, he depends on international aid, which has been severely slashed, pushing millions toward a crisis amid a battered economy and natural disasters.

More than 17 million Afghans are experiencing crisis-level hunger, as international aid dwindles, marked by the halting of US programs like the World Food Programme aid, further compounded by Afghanistan's challenging economic and environmental conditions, and the return of millions of refugees under dire circumstances.

Minister of Refugees Abdul Kabir reported 7.1 million Afghan refugees have returned, intensifying resource strain. Sherin Gul's family, dependent on aid, now faces severe hunger. Work is scarce, and the restrictions on women's employment worsen the crisis, with winter adding to their plight.

TRENDING

1
BJP Accuses Congress-Led UDF of Dangerous Alliances in Kerala

BJP Accuses Congress-Led UDF of Dangerous Alliances in Kerala

 India
2
England's Dramatic Ashes Victory Ends Winless Streak

England's Dramatic Ashes Victory Ends Winless Streak

 Australia
3
Controversy Erupts Over Melbourne's Bowler-Friendly Cricket Pitch

Controversy Erupts Over Melbourne's Bowler-Friendly Cricket Pitch

 Australia
4
England Triumphs Down Under: Breaking an 18-Match Streak

England Triumphs Down Under: Breaking an 18-Match Streak

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025