U.S. to Intensify Actions Against Venezuelan Drug Traffickers on Land

The United States plans to enhance measures to halt Venezuelan drug traffickers on land, as President Trump declared. While sea routes have been curtailed, land operations will begin soon. The Venezuelan communications ministry has yet to comment on this development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2025 05:27 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 05:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States is gearing up to intensify its efforts against suspected Venezuelan drug traffickers by shifting focus to land operations, President Donald Trump announced on Thursday. This move comes after a noticeable decrease in sea deliveries.

Speaking virtually to U.S. military members, Trump expressed confidence in the new strategy, stating that land is easier to control. 'You probably noticed that people aren't wanting to be delivering by sea, and we'll be starting to stop them by land also. The land is easier, but that's going to start very soon,' he said.

The Venezuelan communications ministry did not immediately respond to inquiries for comments on this approach. Trump reinforced the urgency of the matter, emphasizing the need to stop the 'poison' from entering the United States.

