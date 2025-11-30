Left Menu

Alleged Religious Conversion Racket Busted in Myorabad

Two men, Peter Raju and Anil Thomas, were arrested in Myorabad for allegedly conducting illegal religious conversions by luring people with promises of money and jobs. An FIR was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and anti-conversion laws, following a complaint by a resident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 30-11-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 23:07 IST
Alleged Religious Conversion Racket Busted in Myorabad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have detained two individuals, Peter Raju and Anil Thomas, over allegations of operating an illegal religious conversion scheme in Myorabad. Their arrests followed a complaint lodged by Amit Mishra, who claimed the pair were enticing people with money and job promises to change their religion.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (City), Manish Shandilya, confirmed that an FIR was filed under applicable sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act. The complaint was initially made by a resident of Hewett Road on Saturday.

The Cantt police took swift action on Sunday, arresting the accused, and have stated that further legal proceedings are in motion as investigations continue into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Africa's Forests: From Carbon Sinks to Sources

Africa's Forests: From Carbon Sinks to Sources

 India
2
Corruption Crackdown Clouds Future for China's Military Firms

Corruption Crackdown Clouds Future for China's Military Firms

 Global
3
Kerala's United Front Against HIV: A Model for Global Goals

Kerala's United Front Against HIV: A Model for Global Goals

 India
4
Fire Safety Concerns in Hong Kong Complex

Fire Safety Concerns in Hong Kong Complex

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025