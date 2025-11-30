Alleged Religious Conversion Racket Busted in Myorabad

Authorities have detained two individuals, Peter Raju and Anil Thomas, over allegations of operating an illegal religious conversion scheme in Myorabad. Their arrests followed a complaint lodged by Amit Mishra, who claimed the pair were enticing people with money and job promises to change their religion.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (City), Manish Shandilya, confirmed that an FIR was filed under applicable sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act. The complaint was initially made by a resident of Hewett Road on Saturday.

The Cantt police took swift action on Sunday, arresting the accused, and have stated that further legal proceedings are in motion as investigations continue into the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)