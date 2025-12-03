Rajasthan govt clears key policies on diaspora engagement, trade promotion and tourism

The Rajasthan government on Wednesday approved three major policies aimed at expanding investment, improving the business environment and strengthening the state's tourism sector.

The state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, gave its nod to the Rajasthan Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Ordinance, 2025; the Non-Resident Rajasthani (NRR) Policy-2025; the Rajasthan Trade Promotion Policy-2025; and the Rajasthan Tourism Policy-2025. After the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Sumit Godara told reporters that the proposed Jan Vishwas ordinance seeks to remove imprisonment clauses for minor and technical violations in 11 state laws and replace them with monetary penalties.

Patel said the move is based on the Centre's Jan Vishwas Act, 2023 and is aimed at reducing litigation and improving the ease of living and doing business.

Under the changes, penalties will replace jail terms in offences such as grazing cattle on forest land, procedural lapses by industrial units receiving state assistance, and violations under the Jaipur Water Supply and Sewerage Board Act, he said.

Patel said the amendments would particularly benefit forest-dependent communities who inadvertently enter forest land, as well as small industries penalised earlier for procedural lapses.

Godara said the NRR Policy-2025 aims to enhance social, cultural and economic linkages with the Rajasthani diaspora worldwide.

The policy proposes an NRR Investment Facilitation Cell with liaison officers to coordinate proposals and organise diaspora outreach programmes. Investment coordinators will also be appointed in Rajasthan Foundation chapters.

Advisory councils of overseas experts and business leaders will prepare sector-wise investment roadmaps, he said. The state will also institutionalise a ''Pravasi Rajasthani Day'' and launch awards to honour diaspora contributions.

The policy includes plans for a diaspora database, grievance-redress system, global youth connect programmes and cultural initiatives.

The Trade Promotion Policy-2025, Godara said, aims to provide small traders with opportunities similar to large retailers and e-commerce platforms.

The policy focuses on strengthening retail and wholesale trade, improving credit access, promoting MSMEs, encouraging investment and easing compliance requirements.

The government will also explore relaxation of provisions under the Rajasthan Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1958 to simplify business operations.

The Rajasthan Tourism Policy-2025 places emphasis on private sector investment, improving infrastructure, digital services, safety, connectivity and skill development.

The policy proposes special tourism zones (STZs) in select districts, single-window clearance for tourism projects, PPP-based development, new tourism circuits, projection mapping, light-and-sound shows, prepaid taxi booths, e-vehicle tours and a Rajasthan Travel Card.

Plans also include a strengthened tourist safety framework with a 24x7 call centre, tourist assistance force and panic-button-based systems.

The Cabinet approved the free allotment of 15 acres for the Kishangarh airport to allow installation of a 900-metre approach-lighting system needed for single-side operations of larger aircraft.

''This will help safe aircraft movement even during fog and at night, and boost tourism and industrial growth,'' Patel said.

Among Other key decisions are the extension of the deadline to apply for compassionate appointments for dependants of deceased government employees from 90 days to 180 days.

