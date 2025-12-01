Repairs Advance as Great Taste Trail Set to Reopen Spooners Tunnel by December

Tasman’s renowned Great Taste Cycle Trail is gearing up for a major milestone as repairs to storm-damaged sections near the historic Spooners Tunnel reach their final stages. Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston has confirmed that the iconic tunnel section is on schedule to reopen by the end of December—just in time for the busy summer season.

The Great Taste Trail, one of the most popular cycling routes in the South Island, suffered extensive damage during severe storms earlier in the year, forcing significant parts of the route to close. A long and challenging on-road detour was established in the meantime, but the detour has been difficult—particularly for families, beginner cyclists, and visitors seeking a relaxed recreational experience.

Minister Upston said the restoration work is progressing swiftly thanks to targeted investment from the New Zealand Cycle Trail Fund. In September, the Government committed $1.6 million to support repairs, enabling construction teams to stabilise damaged slopes, resurface washed-out areas, and restore safe cycling conditions along the affected sections.

Since then, the Southern section of the trail from Kohatu to Spooners Tunnel has officially reopened, reinstating a beloved stretch of the route known for its scenic landscapes and gentle riding terrain. Work is now well advanced on the northern side, from Spooners Tunnel to Belgrove, with crews confident about reopening the section by the end of the year.

Reinstating the trail is expected to deliver a strong economic boost to the region. Prior to the storm damage, the Great Taste Trail attracted thousands of cyclists every month, benefitting a wide range of local businesses including bike hire operations, guided tour providers, cafés, craft breweries, and accommodation operators. The reopening is anticipated to bring renewed foot traffic and revitalise tourism-focused enterprises across the Nelson Tasman area.

Minister Upston emphasised the importance of the trail to both locals and visitors, describing it as a gateway to exploring the region’s natural beauty, hospitality offerings, and renowned food and beverage scene. She noted that restoring a safe, accessible route is essential not only for recreation but also for supporting regional economies.

An on-road detour will remain in place between Wakefield and Belgrove while long-term repair plans for that section are finalised. These works are expected to require additional design and consultation due to the complexity of the damage.

The Great Taste Trail is one of the 23 premier Great Rides that make up Ngā Haerenga – The New Zealand Cycle Trails, a national network used by more than two million cyclists, walkers, and visitors each year. Collectively, these routes contribute an estimated $1.28 billion annually to regional economies, underscoring the significant role cycle tourism plays in supporting jobs, small businesses, and community vibrancy.

As the busy summer season approaches, the reopening of the Spooners Tunnel section is poised to mark an important step in the trail’s full restoration. For the Nelson Tasman region, it represents not only the return of a treasured recreational asset but also a symbol of resilience, teamwork, and the ongoing commitment to maintaining world-class outdoor experiences for New Zealand and international travellers alike.