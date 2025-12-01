Tragic Incident at Hostel Sparks Political Debate on Women's Safety
A 32-year-old man killed his estranged wife at a hostel and posted a selfie with her body on WhatsApp, prompting political outrage and investigations into women's safety. The couple had been separated, and their two children were living with the woman's mother. Authorities have detained the man.
- Country:
- India
A 32-year-old man has been arrested after he brutally murdered his estranged wife at a women's hostel in Coimbatore, police confirmed on Monday. The suspect, S. Balamurugan, reportedly took a selfie with the victim's body and posted it as a WhatsApp status, igniting widespread outrage.
The shocking incident has raised serious questions about women's safety, as opposition parties urge the government to take immediate action. The victim, a 28-year-old woman working at a private firm in Coimbatore, had been separated from her husband and living at the hostel for safety reasons.
Authorities revealed that the murder stemmed from a heated argument, leading Balamurugan to attack her with a sickle. The Rathinapuri police are investigating the case while the public and political figures voice concerns over the protection of women in the region.