Left Menu

Tragic Incident at Hostel Sparks Political Debate on Women's Safety

A 32-year-old man killed his estranged wife at a hostel and posted a selfie with her body on WhatsApp, prompting political outrage and investigations into women's safety. The couple had been separated, and their two children were living with the woman's mother. Authorities have detained the man.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 01-12-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 11:18 IST
Tragic Incident at Hostel Sparks Political Debate on Women's Safety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old man has been arrested after he brutally murdered his estranged wife at a women's hostel in Coimbatore, police confirmed on Monday. The suspect, S. Balamurugan, reportedly took a selfie with the victim's body and posted it as a WhatsApp status, igniting widespread outrage.

The shocking incident has raised serious questions about women's safety, as opposition parties urge the government to take immediate action. The victim, a 28-year-old woman working at a private firm in Coimbatore, had been separated from her husband and living at the hostel for safety reasons.

Authorities revealed that the murder stemmed from a heated argument, leading Balamurugan to attack her with a sickle. The Rathinapuri police are investigating the case while the public and political figures voice concerns over the protection of women in the region.

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka's Cyclone Ditwah: Unprecedented Rescue Efforts and Challenges

Sri Lanka's Cyclone Ditwah: Unprecedented Rescue Efforts and Challenges

 Global
2
Land Allocation Scandal: Bangladesh Court Sentences High-Profile Figures

Land Allocation Scandal: Bangladesh Court Sentences High-Profile Figures

 Global
3
Cyclone Devastation: Relief and Recovery in Southeast Asia

Cyclone Devastation: Relief and Recovery in Southeast Asia

 Global
4
Political Drama Unfolds: Modi vs. Chowdhury

Political Drama Unfolds: Modi vs. Chowdhury

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025