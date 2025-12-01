Tragic Incident at Hostel Sparks Political Debate on Women's Safety

A 32-year-old man has been arrested after he brutally murdered his estranged wife at a women's hostel in Coimbatore, police confirmed on Monday. The suspect, S. Balamurugan, reportedly took a selfie with the victim's body and posted it as a WhatsApp status, igniting widespread outrage.

The shocking incident has raised serious questions about women's safety, as opposition parties urge the government to take immediate action. The victim, a 28-year-old woman working at a private firm in Coimbatore, had been separated from her husband and living at the hostel for safety reasons.

Authorities revealed that the murder stemmed from a heated argument, leading Balamurugan to attack her with a sickle. The Rathinapuri police are investigating the case while the public and political figures voice concerns over the protection of women in the region.