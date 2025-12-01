Joint Drone Production Deal Between Netherlands and Ukraine
The Netherlands and Ukraine have signed an agreement for joint drone production, aimed at enhancing production capacity and strengthening security and innovation, according to the Dutch government.
The Netherlands and Ukraine took a significant step in defense collaboration by signing an agreement for joint drone production, according to an announcement made by the Dutch government on Monday.
This partnership aims not only to increase production capacity but also to enhance shared security, resilience, and innovation.
Ruben Brekelmans, Dutch Defence Minister, emphasized the benefits of this cooperation in a statement, reflecting the growing ties between the two nations in defense technology.
