Justice Sought for Murdered Indian Student: Community Mourns Vijay Kumar
Vijay Kumar, a 30-year-old Indian student, was murdered in Worcester, England. West Mercia Police are investigating, with five suspects on bail. Kumar's family mourns his loss, remembering him for his joy and kindness. Authorities and community leaders call for a thorough and fair investigation.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
West Mercia Police have officially identified the Indian student murdered in Worcester, England as Vijay Kumar. The 30-year-old was found with severe injuries on Barbourne Road and later died in hospital. Investigations continue, with five individuals still on bail.
Kumar's family, devastated by his tragic death, recalled his vibrant energy and kindness in a public tribute. They expressed their heartfelt sorrow at losing such a cherished member of their family, emphasizing his positive impact and the void his absence has created.
Authorities, including Detective Chief Inspector Lee Holehouse, are urging witnesses to come forward with any information related to the incident. Meanwhile, local MLA Sunil Satpal Sangwan has called for swift Indian government intervention to support the grieving family and expedite the repatriation of Kumar's remains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
