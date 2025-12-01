Son of 'El Chapo' Poised to Change Plea in US Drug Case

Left Menu

Joaquin Guzman Lopez, son of the infamous Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo', is expected to change his not guilty plea in a US drug trafficking case. His brother, Ovidio, entered a plea deal earlier admitting to significant drug smuggling activities. The charges relate to their leadership roles in the Sinaloa cartel.

  • Country:
  • United States

Joaquin Guzman Lopez, a key figure in the infamous Sinaloa cartel and son of 'El Chapo', is slated to change his not guilty plea in a US drug trafficking case. His hearing, previously set as a status update, is set to transition to a change-of-plea hearing, according to court documents.

The court document did not specify Guzman Lopez's intended plea, while his attorney, Jeffrey Lichtman, has not responded to requests for comment. Known as the 'Chapitos', Joaquin and his brother Ovidio have been under scrutiny for their leadership in the cartel's substantial fentanyl operations.

The brothers, alongside Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada, were arrested in July 2024 following their arrival in Texas. Ovidio's earlier plea deal marked a significant move in the US's efforts to prosecute Sinaloa cartel leaders, as the organization is linked to rampant drug smuggling activities fueling the U.S. overdose crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

