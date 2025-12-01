Left Menu

Controversy Brews: Rameshwaram Cafe Under Fire for Food Safety Violations

Rameshwaram Cafe's owners faced legal action after an incident involving alleged noxious food led to accusations of criminal conspiracy and false evidence. A customer, Nikhil N, claimed a worm was found in his meal, resulting in a counter-complaint amid ongoing investigations.

Updated: 01-12-2025 23:12 IST
Popular eatery Rameshwaram Cafe finds itself embroiled in legal troubles following allegations of serving noxious food and engaging in criminal conspiracy. The controversy began when customer Nikhil N filed a complaint after purportedly discovering a worm in his Ven Pongal dish at the cafe's terminal 1 location of Kempegowda International Airport.

Nikhil N, on July 24, alerted the cafe staff who offered a replacement, but he declined and boarded his flight. The next day, he faced accusations of defaming the cafe and demanding Rs 25 lakh. However, police investigations found no evidence of his involvement in such activities.

The case gained further complexity as Nikhil filed a counter-complaint, alleging false accusations by the cafe aimed at harassment. The police have registered a case under multiple sections, including food adulteration and false evidence fabrication, as the investigation continues.

