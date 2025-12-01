Left Menu

Ukraine's Bold Swap: Navigating Sovereign Default Recovery

Ukraine has proposed swapping $3.2 billion in GDP warrants for international bonds to overcome sovereign default challenges. This is part of efforts to manage financial recovery following a $20 billion bond restructuring and requires acceptance from 75% of warrant holders for completion.

In a significant move, Ukraine has presented an offer to investors to exchange $3.2 billion worth of GDP warrants for international bonds. This proposal is part of the government's strategy to tackle the outstanding issues following its sovereign default.

Last year, after defaulting due to the Russian invasion, Ukraine successfully restructured $20 billion in bonds. However, reconfiguring the economic-driven instruments has proven challenging, with potential payouts looming large.

The latest offer aims for a consensus from at least 75% of warrant holders. It proposes converting these warrants into cash and new bonds maturing by 2032. However, the Ad Hoc Committee, representing warrant holders, has expressed conditional support, pending further negotiations.

