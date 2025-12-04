US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as investors mull Fed rate cuts

Wall Street's main indexes opened slightly higher on Thursday as investors parsed a fresh batch of labor market data to gauge the odds of a much-anticipated Federal Reserve interest rate cut when it meets next week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 5.3 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 47,888.16. The S&P 500 rose 16.8 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 6,866.47​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 73.2 points, or 0.31%, to 23,527.296 at the opening bell.

