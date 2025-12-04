Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as investors mull Fed rate cuts

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 20:04 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as investors mull Fed rate cuts

Wall Street's main indexes opened slightly higher on Thursday as investors parsed a fresh batch of labor market data to gauge the odds of a much-anticipated Federal Reserve interest rate cut when it meets next week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 5.3 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 47,888.16. The S&P 500 rose 16.8 points, or 0.24%, at the open to 6,866.47​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 73.2 points, or 0.31%, to 23,527.296 at the opening bell.

Also Read: Anticipation Builds as Trump Nears Federal Reserve Chair Announcement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand begins pre-revision exercise to verify voters from 2003 rolls

Uttarakhand begins pre-revision exercise to verify voters from 2003 rolls

 India
2
UPDATE 4-FBI arrests man suspected of planting bombs on eve of Jan 6, 2021 Capitol riot

UPDATE 4-FBI arrests man suspected of planting bombs on eve of Jan 6, 2021 C...

 Global
3
White House expected to submit plans for new ballroom to planning commission this month

White House expected to submit plans for new ballroom to planning commission...

 United States
4
UPDATE 1-Czech election winner Babis will move his business group to trust

UPDATE 1-Czech election winner Babis will move his business group to trust

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025