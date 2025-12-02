White House: Admiral approved second strike on boat from Venezuela, was well within legal right to do so
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2025 00:37 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 00:37 IST
- Country:
- United States
The White House said on Monday that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth authorized an admiral to conduct the strikes that killed 11 people on a vessel from Venezuela allegedly carrying illegal narcotics.
White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters the admiral approved a second strike on the boat and was well within his legal right to do so.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Defense
- Venezuela
- The White House
- White House
- Karoline Leavitt
- Pete Hegseth
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump rejected Maduro requests on call, options narrow for Venezuela leader, sources say
UPDATE 1-Some US Republicans demand answers on Venezuela strikes
UPDATE 1-Venezuela's Maduro swears "absolute loyalty" to Venezuelan people
UPDATE 3-White House defends US attack on boat from Venezuela as lawful
UPDATE 1-White House: Admiral approved second strike on boat from Venezuela, was within authority to do so