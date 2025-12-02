White House: Admiral approved second strike on boat from Venezuela, was well within legal right to do so

The White House said on Monday that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth authorized an admiral to conduct the strikes that killed 11 people on a vessel from Venezuela allegedly carrying illegal narcotics.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters the admiral approved a second strike on the boat and was well within his legal right to do so.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)