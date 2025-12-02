Left Menu

White House: Admiral approved second strike on boat from Venezuela, was well within legal right to do so

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2025 00:37 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 00:37 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House said on Monday that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth authorized an admiral to conduct the strikes that killed 11 people on a vessel from Venezuela allegedly carrying illegal narcotics.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters the admiral approved a second strike on the boat and was well within his legal right to do so.

