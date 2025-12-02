Left Menu

New Industry Skills Boards Leaders Announced to Strengthen Workforce Training System

Simmonds says the appointments reflect strong industry experience, sector leadership, and a commitment to ensuring New Zealand’s training system is aligned with workforce needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 02-12-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 12:13 IST
New Industry Skills Boards Leaders Announced to Strengthen Workforce Training System
Simmonds thanked the appointees for stepping into roles that will shape the workforce pipeline for years to come. Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Vocational Education Minister Penny Simmonds has confirmed the full list of ministerial appointments to the eight newly established Industry Skills Boards (ISBs), marking a key milestone in the Government’s overhaul of vocational education and workforce training.

The appointees begin their roles immediately, following the formal establishment of the Boards through Orders in Council.

Simmonds says the appointments reflect strong industry experience, sector leadership, and a commitment to ensuring New Zealand’s training system is aligned with workforce needs.

“These high-calibre appointees bring deep industry knowledge, governance capability, and a commitment to supporting a vocational education system that delivers the skilled workforce New Zealand needs,” she said.

Each ISB will consist of eight members — six nominated by industry and two ministerial appointees, who were also selected based on industry endorsement. The structure is designed to ensure that the Boards are driven by industry priorities, with government oversight supporting long-term system alignment.

To support stability and continuity, one ministerial appointment on each board will serve a three-year term and the other a four-year term, staggering future reappointments.

Confirmed Ministerial Appointees

  • Construction & Specialist Trades: Gregory Wallace, Tina Wieczorek

  • Education, Health & Community: Dr Vanessa Caldwell, Stewart Eadie

  • Electrotechnology & IT: Ross Beal, Kingi Wetere

  • Energy & Infrastructure: Wayne Scott, Andrea O’Brien

  • Food & Fibre: Christopher Lewis, William Beetham

  • Manufacturing & Engineering: Nathan Busch, Dr James Neale

  • Services: Russell Clements, John Fiso

  • Transport: Shaun Johnson, Suhail Sequeria

Role of the New Boards

The ISBs replace the former Workforce Development Councils and will have strategic responsibilities that include:

  • Setting industry standards

  • Approving and shaping qualifications

  • Endorsing training programmes

  • Monitoring workforce needs and future skill trends

  • Advising government on industry-specific education policy

Simmonds says the new boards are expected to strengthen the relationship between employers, training providers, and government, ensuring qualifications remain relevant and training pathways lead directly to employment.

“The ISBs reflect the industries they represent and will help ensure New Zealanders gain the practical, trusted qualifications that industry relies on,” she said.

She also emphasised that the boards form an essential part of the Government’s wider vocational sector reforms, which aim to rebuild a more regionally responsive, employer-connected apprenticeship and training system.

“We’re building a modern, connected work-based learning system that supports quality jobs and drives the economic growth powering New Zealand’s future.”

Simmonds thanked the appointees for stepping into roles that will shape the workforce pipeline for years to come.

“Your leadership will play a critical role in ensuring we prepare New Zealanders for the careers and industries of tomorrow.”

 

TRENDING

1
Insolation Green Energy bags orders worth Rs 516.05 cr

Insolation Green Energy bags orders worth Rs 516.05 cr

 India
2
Delhi HC dismisses petitions filed by Bajrang, Vinesh challenging WFI elections

Delhi HC dismisses petitions filed by Bajrang, Vinesh challenging WFI electi...

 India
3
SEC's 'misinterpretation of laws' caused HC to defer vote counting for local bodies polls: Bawankule

SEC's 'misinterpretation of laws' caused HC to defer vote counting for local...

 India
4
Man once close to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi shot dead in Chandigarh

Man once close to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi shot dead in Chandigarh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025