New Industry Skills Boards Leaders Announced to Strengthen Workforce Training System
Simmonds says the appointments reflect strong industry experience, sector leadership, and a commitment to ensuring New Zealand’s training system is aligned with workforce needs.
- Country:
- New Zealand
Vocational Education Minister Penny Simmonds has confirmed the full list of ministerial appointments to the eight newly established Industry Skills Boards (ISBs), marking a key milestone in the Government’s overhaul of vocational education and workforce training.
The appointees begin their roles immediately, following the formal establishment of the Boards through Orders in Council.
Simmonds says the appointments reflect strong industry experience, sector leadership, and a commitment to ensuring New Zealand’s training system is aligned with workforce needs.
“These high-calibre appointees bring deep industry knowledge, governance capability, and a commitment to supporting a vocational education system that delivers the skilled workforce New Zealand needs,” she said.
Each ISB will consist of eight members — six nominated by industry and two ministerial appointees, who were also selected based on industry endorsement. The structure is designed to ensure that the Boards are driven by industry priorities, with government oversight supporting long-term system alignment.
To support stability and continuity, one ministerial appointment on each board will serve a three-year term and the other a four-year term, staggering future reappointments.
Confirmed Ministerial Appointees
-
Construction & Specialist Trades: Gregory Wallace, Tina Wieczorek
-
Education, Health & Community: Dr Vanessa Caldwell, Stewart Eadie
-
Electrotechnology & IT: Ross Beal, Kingi Wetere
-
Energy & Infrastructure: Wayne Scott, Andrea O’Brien
-
Food & Fibre: Christopher Lewis, William Beetham
-
Manufacturing & Engineering: Nathan Busch, Dr James Neale
-
Services: Russell Clements, John Fiso
-
Transport: Shaun Johnson, Suhail Sequeria
Role of the New Boards
The ISBs replace the former Workforce Development Councils and will have strategic responsibilities that include:
-
Setting industry standards
-
Approving and shaping qualifications
-
Endorsing training programmes
-
Monitoring workforce needs and future skill trends
-
Advising government on industry-specific education policy
Simmonds says the new boards are expected to strengthen the relationship between employers, training providers, and government, ensuring qualifications remain relevant and training pathways lead directly to employment.
“The ISBs reflect the industries they represent and will help ensure New Zealanders gain the practical, trusted qualifications that industry relies on,” she said.
She also emphasised that the boards form an essential part of the Government’s wider vocational sector reforms, which aim to rebuild a more regionally responsive, employer-connected apprenticeship and training system.
“We’re building a modern, connected work-based learning system that supports quality jobs and drives the economic growth powering New Zealand’s future.”
Simmonds thanked the appointees for stepping into roles that will shape the workforce pipeline for years to come.
“Your leadership will play a critical role in ensuring we prepare New Zealanders for the careers and industries of tomorrow.”