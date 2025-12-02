Left Menu

25-year-old man set ablaze in Rajasthan's Jaipur succumbs to injuries

A 25-year-old man, who was set on fire along with a woman after being doused with petrol here on Friday, has succumbed to injuries, police said.Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dudu, Deepak Khandelwal, said the man, Kailash Gurjar, had suffered 60 per cent burn injuries.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-12-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 11:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dudu, Deepak Khandelwal, said the man, Kailash Gurjar, had suffered 60 per cent burn injuries. He died during treatment late Monday.

The woman, Soni Gurjar, who suffered 45 per cent burns, is undergoing treatment at the SMS Hospital and remains in a critical condition, the officer said.

According to police, the incident took place around 1 am on Friday in Barolav village in Mukhampura. The duo was allegedly tied up and set ablaze in a field owned by Kailash.

Police have arrested two accused -- the woman's uncle, identified as Birdichand Gurjar, 57, and her brother-in-law, Ganesh Gurjar, 41.

Preliminary investigation suggests that Soni had gone to meet Kailash in the field when the accused allegedly reached the spot, tied the two and set them ablaze.

Police said Kailash was married, while Soni is a widow.

