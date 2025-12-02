Left Menu

38 New Appointments to Community Trust Boards Strengthening Regional Support

Associate Finance Minister Shane Jones says the new trustees will play an essential role in supporting regional growth, strengthening local resilience, and empowering community initiatives.

The appointments reflect ongoing efforts to ensure strong transparent governance, local decision-making, and effective stewardship of public-benefit assets. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

A total of 38 appointments and reappointments have been confirmed across New Zealand’s 12 community trusts, marking one of the largest governance refreshes in recent years. Associate Finance Minister Shane Jones says the new trustees will play an essential role in supporting regional growth, strengthening local resilience, and empowering community initiatives.

“These trusts, and the communities they serve from the Far North to the deep South, will benefit from the rich experience, knowledge, and relationships the appointees bring,” Mr Jones said.

Community trusts operate as significant philanthropic funders across Aotearoa, distributing around $100 million annually to thousands of groups involved in arts, health, sports, social development, research, education, and environmental initiatives.

Collectively, the community trusts oversee more than $3.5 billion in investments, making them some of the most influential regional funders in the country.

Diverse Expertise to Support Community Needs

Mr Jones highlighted that the trustees bring varied strengths, including:

  • Governance and business leadership

  • Education and healthcare management

  • Community and iwi engagement

  • Environmental stewardship

  • Legal, finance, and philanthropic experience

  • Sports, youth development, and cultural sector knowledge

“These people appointed and reappointed to the various boards are the kaitiaki of their communities,” he said. “They help ensure that local priorities are properly considered, and that funding is making a meaningful difference.”

He also acknowledged outgoing trustees for their service, leadership, and long-term commitment to local communities.

Confirmed Appointments

Community Trust Appointees
Foundation North Tevita Funaki, Philip Crump, Aryana Nafissi, Martin Cleave, Natalie Bridges
Waikato Community Trust Robert Dol, Stu Husband, Deserae Frisk, Rangimahora Reddy
Eastern & Central Community Trust Josephine Willis, John O’Connell
Bay of Plenty Community Trust Te Aorangi Murphy-Fell, Paul Sands
Toi Foundation Emma Gardiner
Whanganui Community Fund Rachel Hoskin, Sally Ross, Judy Kumeroa, Te Ahu Teki
Wellington Community Fund Ming-Chun Wu, Allan Frost, Maia Te Hira
West Coast Community Trust Jason Blair, Kirsten Sandri, Hamiria Ngaamo
Rātā Foundation Alex Margaritis, Katie Foote, Peter Weir
Community Trust of Mid & South Canterbury Leandra Fitzgibbon, Grant Paterson, Charlotte Sherratt, Andy Grant, Andrew Hurst, Ryan Brosnahan
Otago Community Trust Andrew Kilsby, Toni Talijancich
Community Trust South Melanie Montgomery, Garry Hopcroft, Megan Templeton

A Strengthened Framework for Regional Investment

The appointments reflect ongoing efforts to ensure strong transparent governance, local decision-making, and effective stewardship of public-benefit assets.

Mr Jones said the refreshed boards will help ensure community trusts remain well positioned to respond to:

  • Rising community service demand

  • Increasing cost pressures on not-for-profits

  • Regional development priorities

  • Growing expectations for impact-focused funding

“Strong communities are good for the regions, and good for New Zealand,” he said. “These appointments help secure that future.”

 

