UK delays Chinese embassy ruling for a third time

China's plans to build a new embassy on the site of a two-century-old building near the Tower of London have stalled for the past three years because of opposition from local residents, lawmakers and Hong Kong pro-democracy campaigners in Britain. Concerns that the new embassy could be used as a base for spying have prompted some politicians in Britain and the United States to urge the government to block Beijing's plans.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-12-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 21:27 IST
Britain delayed a decision on whether to approve China's plans to build the largest embassy in Europe in London for a third time on Tuesday. China's plans to build a new embassy on the site of a two-century-old building near the Tower of London have stalled for the past three years because of opposition from local residents, lawmakers and Hong Kong pro-democracy campaigners in Britain.

Concerns that the new embassy could be used as a base for spying have prompted some politicians in Britain and the United States to urge the government to block Beijing's plans. The government said in a letter seen by Reuters that it would now rule on whether the project could go ahead by January 20, rather than by December 10.

