India-Maldives joint military exercise 'Ekuverin' begins in Kerala

A two-week-long joint exercise between the militaries of India and Maldives began at Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala on Tuesday with an aim to enhance interoperability and operational synergy in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations across jungle, semi-urban and coastal terrains.

The 14th edition of Exercise Ekuverin between the Indian Army and the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) will be conducted from December 2-15, the defence ministry said.

The Indian Army contingent of 45 personnel, represented by a Garhwal Rifles battalion, is participating in the exercise alongside an equal-strength Maldivian contingent represented by the MNDF, it said.

Ekuverin in Dhivehi language translates to 'friends', underscoring the deep-rooted bonds of friendship, mutual trust and military cooperation between the two nations, the ministry said in a statement.

Conducted alternately in both countries since 2009, Exercise Ekuverin continues to be a ''shining example'' of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and its commitment to building enduring defence partnerships with friendly nations, it said.

The exercise ''aims to enhance interoperability and operational synergy in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations across jungle, semi-urban and coastal terrains''. ''It will witness participation of troops from both sides, sharing best practices, tactical drills and joint operational planning to strengthen their capability to respond to common security challenges in the region,'' the statement said.

The exercise reflects the growing defence cooperation and mutual commitment of India and the Maldives towards regional peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region, the ministry said.

