UPDATE 3-Putin warns Europe against war ahead of meeting with Trump envoys on Ukraine

President Vladimir Putin warned Europe on Tuesday that it would face swift defeat if it went to war with Russia, and dismissed European proposals on Ukraine just before a Kremlin meeting with two of U.S. President Donald Trump's most powerful envoys. Trump has said he wants to end Europe's deadliest conflict since World War Two but his efforts so far, including a summit with Putin in Alaska in August and meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, have not yet brought peace.

A leaked set of 28 U.S. draft peace proposals emerged last week, alarming Ukrainian and European officials who said it bowed to Moscow's main demands on NATO, Russian control of a fifth of Ukraine and restrictions on Ukraine's army. European powers then came up with a counter-proposal for peace and at talks in Geneva, the United States and Ukraine said they had created an "updated and refined peace framework" to end the war. Putin said on Tuesday that Europe had locked itself out of the peace talks but was now seeking to undermine Trump's efforts by tabling proposals that it knew were unacceptable to Russia.

PUTIN ACCUSES EUROPEANS OF TRYING TO BLOCK PEACE "They are on the side of war," Putin said of the European powers. "We can clearly see that all these changes are aimed at only one thing: to block the entire peace process altogether, to make such demands which are absolutely unacceptable to Russia."

"If Europe suddenly wants to start a war with us and starts it," Putin said, then it would end so swiftly for Europe that there would be no one to negotiate with in Europe. Putin also threatened to sever Ukraine's

access to the sea in response to drone attacks on tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet" in the Black Sea.

As Putin spoke, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner were walking on Red Square near the mausoleum of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin with the Russian president's investment envoy Kirill Dmitriev. Witkoff and Kushner were due to meet Putin later in the Kremlin. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, speaking in Dublin, said everything would depend on the talks in Moscow.

"There will be no easy solutions... It is important that everything is fair and open, so that there are no games behind Ukraine's back," he said. PUTIN SEES POSSIBLE 'BASIS FOR FUTURE AGREEMENTS' Putin, who ordered troops into Ukraine nearly four years ago, has said the discussions so far are not about a draft agreement but about a set of proposals that he said last week "could be the basis for future agreements".

Putin has said he is ready to talk peace but that if Ukraine refuses an agreement, then Russia's forces will advance further and take more Ukrainian territory. A Russian source said the Trump administration's attempts to find peace represented the best chance to end the war since talks with Kyiv broke down shortly after Moscow's 2022 invasion. Conflict first erupted in eastern Ukraine in 2014 after a pro-Russian president was toppled in Ukraine's Maidan Revolution. Russia annexed Crimea and Moscow-backed separatists battled Kyiv's armed forces in eastern Ukraine. Russian forces now control more than 19% of Ukraine, or 115,600 square km (45,000 square miles), up only one percentage point from two years ago, though they have advanced in 2025 at the fastest pace since 2022, according to pro-Ukrainian maps. RUSSIA SAYS IT HAS CAPTURED EASTERN CITY OF POKROVSK Putin, in video footage released on the eve of Witkoff's visit, hailed what his commanders said was Russia's capture of the city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine as an important victory after a prolonged campaign.

Ukraine's military told Reuters that its forces were still holding the northern part of the city and had attacked Russian forces in southern Pokrovsk. U.S. officials have put the casualty toll in the war at more than 1.2 million killed or wounded. Neither Ukraine nor Russia discloses their losses. The conflict has also caused widespread destruction in Ukrainian towns and cities and forced many people from their homes. Since the U.S. draft proposals emerged late last month, European powers have been trying to bolster Ukraine against what they see as a punitive pro-Russian peace deal that could open up Russia to U.S. investment in oil, gas and rare earths and return Moscow to the G8. Key Russian demands include a pledge that Ukraine would never join NATO, caps on the Ukrainian army, Russian control of the whole of Donbas, recognition of Russian control of the regions of Crimea, Donbas, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, and protection for Russian speakers in Ukraine. Ukraine says these would amount to capitulation, and leave it vulnerable to eventual Russian conquest, though Washington has also floated a 10-year security guarantee for Kyiv. Witkoff, Kushner, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Rustem Umerov, the secretary of Ukraine's national security council, for talks on Sunday near Miami. Ukraine and European powers see the war as an imperial-style land grab by Moscow and have warned that if Russia wins, then it will one day attack NATO members. Zelenskiy says Russia must not be rewarded for a war it started.

Russia has denied any plans to attack NATO, as it denied any plan to attack Ukraine before its full-scale invasion.

