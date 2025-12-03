Left Menu

Hegseth cites 'fog of war' in defending follow-on strike in scrutinised attack on alleged drug boat

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-12-2025 00:43 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 00:43 IST
Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth cited the "fog of war" in defending a follow-up strike on an alleged drug-carrying boat in the Caribbean Sea earlier this year.

During Tuesday's cabinet meeting at the White House, Hegseth said that he did not see that there were survivors in the water when the second strike was ordered and launched in early September, saying that "the thing was on fire" and citing the "fog of war" in defending the strike.

Hegseth also said he "didn't stick around" for the remainder of the mission following the first strike, and said that the admiral in charge had "made the right call" in ordering it, which he "had complete authority to do." The Washington Post first reported that Hegseth issued a verbal order for the second strike that killed survivors on the boat.

On Monday, the White House said that Navy Vice Adm. Frank "Mitch" Bradley acted "within his authority and the law" when he ordered the second strike. Lawmakers have announced congressional reviews of the US military strikes against vessels suspected of smuggling drugs, and Bradley is expected to provide a classified briefing Thursday to lawmakers overseeing the military.

Asked if he supported the second strike on a boat in the Caribbean Sea in September, President Donald Trump said he "didn't know anything" and "still haven't gotten a lot of information because I rely on Pete," referencing Hegseth.

