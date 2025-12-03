UP: Azamgarh man killed, another injured as gaurd's firearm accidentally goes off outside bank

Left Menu

PTI | Azamgarh(Up) | Updated: 03-12-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 19:02 IST
A 24-year-old man was killed and another injured on Wednesday when a loaded double-barrel gun carried by a cash van guard accidentally discharged after falling to the ground outside a bank here, police said.

The incident took place around 3.30 pm outside the main branch of Union Bank of India in Phoolpur town, where an SIS security company cash van had stopped.

According to officials, the gunman was crossing the road with his loaded weapon when he collided with a motorcyclist. The impact caused him to lose balance and the gun hit the ground, triggering an accidental shot.

The bullet struck two men, Lavkush Chauhan (35) and Manoj alias Sanjay Chauhan (24), both residents of Vaisadiha village, who had come to the bank along with family members for some work.

Both suffered serious injuries and collapsed on the road.

Locals rushed them to Tahir Memorial Hospital, from where they were referred to the district hospital. Sanjay succumbed to injuries on the way, while Lavkush is said to be out of danger, according to the police.

Police said the cash van and the gunman were not found at the spot after the incident.

Phoolpur police have begun an investigation. They said the gun belonged to the SIS company's gunman attached to the cash van. Further inquiry is underway.

