Mizoram: Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 16.65 cr seized, 1 arrested

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 03-12-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 20:23 IST
A 47-year-old woman has been arrested and methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 16.65 crore have been seized from her possession in Mizoram's Champhai town near the India-Myanmar border, an official said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the state Excise and Narcotics Department and Assam Rifles launched a joint operation at Champhai's Lalen veng locality on Tuesday during which 5.55 kg of methamphetamine tablets was seized, he said.

A woman peddler, identified as Zolianthangi, a resident of Champhai's Venglai, has been arrested for possessing the contraband, he said.

The seized drugs were being smuggled to Assam's Sribhumi, he said.

The accused has been booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

