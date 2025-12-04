Assam CM, Mizoram guv condole death of Swaraj Kaushal

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh on Thursday condoled the death of senior advocate Swaraj Kaushal.

Kaushal, a former Mizoram governor, was declared dead at AIIMS Delhi where he was taken after he complained of chest pain. He was 73.

The final rites were conducted by his daughter, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, at Lodhi Road crematorium in the presence of Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the BJP's Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva, and several leaders of the party and the RSS.

Recalling Kaushal's contributions, especially in the legal field, Sarma said in a post on X, ''Anguished by the passing away of former governor of Mizoram and a distinguished legal luminary, Shri Swaraj Kaushal ji.'' ''He worked for the people and was committed to the welfare of everyone. My thoughts and prayers with Bansuri ji and his family members in this hour of grief,'' Sarma added.

Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh also condoled Kaushal's death.

''Deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Shri Swaraj Kaushal, former governor of Mizoram. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. Mizoram stands with you in this hour of sorrow and will forever honour the noble legacy of Shri Swaraj Kaushal,'' Singh said in a post on X.

Singh said Kaushal was to the people of Mizoram much more than a governor.

''He was a gentle, accessible and deeply caring leader, who worked tirelessly for the state's progress and harmony,'' Singh added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)